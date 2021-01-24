Prince Charles dubbed a ‘risk to the monarchy’: ‘He’s more suited to the 18th century

Royal experts recently weighed in on Prince Charles’s ascension to the throne and the calamities it might bring.



This claim has been brought forward by the The Last Queen author and Journalist Clive Irving.

During his interview with Vanity Fair he admitted, "Charles has a serious problem. One problem is that he doesn’t look like an invigorating generational shift, does he? That’s what would be needed, something that reinvigorates and sends a sense that they’ve understood the modern world."

"In some ways, Charles looks older than the queen. He’s a man more suited to the 18th century than the 21st, and I’m not being facetious about that. That’s his deliberate and chosen style, like a younger brother of the queen rather than a son.”