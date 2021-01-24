KU to upload students' test answer sheets on portal from next year for transparency

University of Karachi's silver jubilee gate. Photo: APP/File

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Sunday announced that it would upload the answer scripts of candidates as well as answers-key on the web portal from next year to make the marking of tests more transparent.

The announcement was made by KU's Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

The University also conducted an entry test for the evening programme of the Department of Computer Science and Applied Physics on Sunday. According to an official statement released by the varsity in this regard, as many as 846 candidates appeared in the entry test.

The in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar informed that the University of Karachi received 1,021 forms for the entry test-based Bachelor's Programme Admissions 2021 and 846 candidates appeared in the test. She mentioned that 34 examination rooms of the Department of Computer Science and the Department of Economics were used to conduct the test.

Dr Saima said that the test started at 11:00 am and concluded at 12:20 pm while the initial list of the successful candidates would be uploaded within 24 hours.

She added that the final list of the successful candidates would be available on the official web portal of the university www.uokadmission.edu.pk on January 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements provided at the examination centres and waiting areas. He also appreciated that students, parents, and others for strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined by the federal and provincial governments to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

He also appreciated the presence of facemasks, hand sanitisers, and thermal guns at each examination centres.

The watch and ward and Directorate of Admissions staff were present to guide the candidates and guardians regarding the locations of the examination centre, while terminal buses were also available at all gates to facilitate students and parents.

He visited the waiting areas set up for parents and guardians as well as various examination rooms along with the varsity's Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Evening Program Professor Dr Nabeel Zubairi Dr Saima Akhtar, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Nusrat Idress, Deputy Director Finance Omar Zubairi, Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, Advisor Campus Security Affairs Dr Muhammad Moiz Khan, in-charge Transport Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Senior Medical Officer Dr Syed Abild Hasan, the Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain and others.

Assessment and testing service

Earlier, Dr Saima Akhtar said that the KU has conducted the entry test through its recently-established assessment and testing service, which has been founded with the approval of the varsity’s Academic Council.

She said that this testing service has been designed to facilitate public and private sectors and would conduct written tests for admission and employment purposes. She further said that the waiting areas for parents were also established near the examination centres, while ambulances were also present during the entry test for any emergency.



