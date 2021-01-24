Dwayne Johnson shocks fans by muscling the tangles out of daughter Tiana’s hair

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes fans by surprise after showcasing his bond with two-year-old daughter Tiana.



The action film hero even flexed over his know-how of hair all while admiting tat he “knows a thing or two” about detangling hair.

In the pictures, Johnson can be sitting behind his toddler with a small blue hair brush in his hand.

After moving all the hair away from her face he can be seen brushing away and the look of struggle on her face.

To go along with the post, Johnson wrote a heart warning caption that read, “Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair...”

*scroll left and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it” (sic)

Check it out below:



