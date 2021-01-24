Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance isn’t getting in the way of their work

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British singer Harry Styles and actor and director Olivia Wilde may be in a relationship together but they aren’t letting their love get in the way of their work.
As the two currently shoot for the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, a source has revealed that the lovebirds are keeping things completely professional.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed: "She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero tolerance for [expletive].”
"It’s a super tight-knit group,” added the source.
The grapevine further said their relationship was not a secret for the cast and crew on set and their photos from the wedding were "absolutely not leaked or staged for some sort of promotional reason."