close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 23, 2021

George Clooney says 'lockdown has been an adventure' with his twins

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 23, 2021

George Clooney says social distancing with wife Amal Clooney and their two kids

George Clooney came forth opening up about his life amid quarantine with his two kids.

The ER veteran said it’s been “an adventure” social distancing with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their two kids, Ella and Alexander.

“It’s been nine months mostly inside the house,” George, 59, shared in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I have 3-year-old twins, so that’s been an adventure in a lot of washing dishes and changing diapers.” He jokingly added, “My own, mostly.”

 The Ocean’s Eleven alum said he and Amal, 42, “have a great deal of gratitude” for being able to safely quarantine in their home and “have some security.” 

However, he longs to see his 87-year-old dad and former journalist, Nick Clooney. “I miss being with my family,” George said.

Latest News

More From Entertainment