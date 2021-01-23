Buckingham Palace blasted after Kate Middleton given 'direct line' to the Queen

Kate Middleton always leans on the Queen for advice

Buckingham Palace has drawn ire after Kate Middleton was handed down a 'direct line' and other special privileges from Queen Elizabeth herself.



This means that the Duchess of Cambridge can directly call the 94-year-old monarch, bypassing all aides and assistants in the palace.

As revealed by royal expert Duncan Larcombe, “Kate has her own direct line to speak to the Queen and she calls her to check in on her and give her updates on the children. She always leans on her for advice.

"It’s believed Kate was the one to teach the Queen how to use Zoom and that’s been lovely, so she can see her great-grandkids and stay connected," he told OK! magazine.

Larcombe continued: "Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the Royal Family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.”