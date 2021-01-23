Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secrets to ‘strengthening’ marriage after Megxit

Experts shed light on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship improved after Megxit.

This observation was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie. During his interview with OK! Magazine he was quoted saying, "There was a time when it was just the three of them and they coped without childcare. It strengthened them as a couple and Harry and Meghan really are happier and more in love than ever.”

"They were living at 100 miles an hour and, had it not been for the pandemic, they probably would have continued that way in their own projects. But the pause came at the right time for them to rest and reevaluate what’s important."

He also went on to say, "I believe Harry very much drove the decision. I would say she gave him the confidence to see that decision through."

Before concluding he complimented the couple’s “thriving” relationship and added, "I believe the couple are in a good place. They’re thriving as a family and are focusing on the work they’re passionate about. I doubt they’ll ever look back."