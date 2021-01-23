close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 23, 2021

Camilla got dubbed ‘Duchess of Cornwall’ to run from ‘tension and anger’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 23, 2021

Experts shed light on the real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’

Experts spill the beans behind the royal family’s real reason for dubbing Duchess Camilla, the “Duchess of Cornwall” right from the get go.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig. She told Express UK, “Camilla was not popular or well liked, [though] this has changed a lot since the marriage as Camilla has taken on a lot of patronages and Charles is a lot happier.”

“Still, [there was] a lot of tension and anger among a certain element of the population—so it was decided that Camilla would be styled as the Duchess of Cornwall, even though, of course, she is the Princess of Wales.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment