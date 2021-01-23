Camilla got dubbed ‘Duchess of Cornwall’ to run from ‘tension and anger’

Experts shed light on the real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’

Experts spill the beans behind the royal family’s real reason for dubbing Duchess Camilla, the “Duchess of Cornwall” right from the get go.



This claim was brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig. She told Express UK, “Camilla was not popular or well liked, [though] this has changed a lot since the marriage as Camilla has taken on a lot of patronages and Charles is a lot happier.”

“Still, [there was] a lot of tension and anger among a certain element of the population—so it was decided that Camilla would be styled as the Duchess of Cornwall, even though, of course, she is the Princess of Wales.”