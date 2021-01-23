Casey Affleck gushes over brother Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas: 'She's great'

Casey Affleck says Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas is 'just incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented'

Casey Affleck gushed over brother Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas, after the two parted ways last week.



The Gone Baby Gone actor said Ana 'is a catch' in every way.

“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn’t come out, and I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award,” Casey told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her.”

He added, “I think she’s really, really great. People don’t know her too well because she hasn’t, like, been out there [in the spotlight] for so long. But she’s just incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented.

Asked if Ana and Ben can reunite, Casey revealed he has “no idea” but will “be sorry if it doesn’t work out.”

“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships,” he said regarding the pandemic. “I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships. And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”