'Kardashian-Jenners will pique people's interest with next TV project'

Ryan Seacrest weighed in on the future of the Kardshian-Jenner family with regards to their careers in television and assured that they still have much to offer.

Last month, it was known that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as well as momager Kris Jenner signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to "create global content".

This comes after the family announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will come to an end after 20 long seasons.

Seacrest, who was the co-creator and executive producer of the show, said that there is no shortage as to what the family has to offer and that it is only a matter of time until the world finds out.

"I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that's what they got for 20 seasons," he told People.

"So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas," he continues.

"My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently. I'm sure it will definitely pique people's interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do."