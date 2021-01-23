Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan receives beautiful ring from her lover in Ramo

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan once again left fans in split as she shared loved picture with co-star Murat Yildirim from her romantic thriller Ramo.

Esra, who receive massive applause from fans for her outstanding performance in the historical drama series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', looked incredibly beautiful in the romantic scene of her ongoing drama Ramo.

In the picture, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan is spotted enjoying loved up moment with lead character of her romantic thriller who apparently gave her a beautiful ring to express his love for her.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Esra shared a scene from her drama, showing her with Murat in a scenic valley. She was looking gorgeous in white Turtle neck sweater with denim pants and a black coat.

Previously she shared a clip from the dram, featuring Ramo (Murat Yildirim) and other characters fighting and having conflicts.



In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show wen on-air on September 18.



Some clips of the drama showed Esra Bilgic in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım. Her dazzling looks attracted huge applause from fans.