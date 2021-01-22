‘Bridgerton’ creators announce exciting updates via Lady Whistledown

Bridgerton creators have announced the release of season two and “the ton are abuzz.”



The news came via executive producer Shonda Rhimes’s Instagram account. There she wrote, "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

The last paragraph however read, “Gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Check it out below:



