Woman makes explosive claims about Soulja Boy sexually assaulting her

Rapper Soulja Boy is facing some explosive claims as he is accused of physical and sexual assault.

According to People, a lawsuit was filed by a woman named Jane Doe in which she claims that she was held hostage, worked in a hostile environment and did not pay her the wages she was promised.

The woman claimed that the rapper expected her to be available at all times as a personal assistant as she worked 20 hours a day, 7 days a week for $500 per week.

Less than a month into the employment, Jane claims that she began receiving illicit photos from the rapper.

While they did have a brief consensual relationship, things took a turn for the worst as she was subjected to uncontrolled rage, jealousy and physical violence from the rapper.

She added that he repeatedly hit her head on "ten separate occasions", and at one point it was so bad that she "lost consciousness".

Jane also said that Soulja sexually assaulted her for the first time in February after which he offered her $1000 and expressed his remorse.

However, the abuse continued "on numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day".

When she attempted to leave she claimed that the rapper would keep her locked in her room "without hot water" for three days "until she was coerced into not leaving".

Soulja has yet to respond to the claims.