Olivia Jade returns to YouTube following college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli made her return to YouTube with a video explaining her absence and all that went down in that duration.

In the video, she welcomed her 1.86 million subscribers and also filled them in with the details.

The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, found herself embroiled in controversy after Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were convicted in the college admissions scandal after they both plead guilty.

"I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video," she said.

"I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn't want to just start the vlog and me not address anything."

She also touched back on her explosive interview on Red Table Talk, her first public interview since the scandal.

"Obviously, did my Red Table Talk interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like 'Why are you back?' you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there," she continued.

Giannulli added an editor's note in the video, giving more clarifications.

"I didn't want this to come across the wrong way and I'd just rather say something and make the video look a little weird," she said in the inserted clip.

"I don't mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way. I think what I was trying to get across was I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table."