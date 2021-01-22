Megan Thee Stallion bashes fans ‘confused’ by the Tory Lanez assault case

WAP star Megan Thee Stallion has come after fans siding with Tory Lanez even after she was shot in the foot.



The rapper took to Twitter to bash to the slew of fake news around her assault case against Tory Lanez and slammed social media users for falling for an “abuser’s” scam.

She wrote, "Y'all can't tell when [expletive] fake news? Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the [expletive] FACTS come out!"

Before concluding her tweet she claimed, "[expletive] you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND [expletive] YOU GOING TO JAIL”

A day after the initial address, she wrote, “Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING”

“Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive.”



