Jane Krakowski is in a ‘full-fledged fantasy-filled’ relationship with Brad Pitt

Jane Krakowski said she was dating Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt—in her fantasy of course

American actor Jane Krakowski has refuted rumours about her dating an arch-conservative Donald Trump supporter.

Instead, the actor claimed, she was dating Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt—in her fantasy of course.

A report had been making rounds earlier about Krakowski being engaged since months to the former US president’s close friend and supporter, founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell.

Issuing a statement to refute the claims, her reps told HollywoodLife: “Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

Earlier, Daily Mail had falsely reported that Krakowski and Lindell had a secret romance: “It surprised many of Jane’s friends because she’s such an icon in the gay community, but here she is dating one of Trump’s biggest business backers. I mean he was seen in the West Wing and at Trump rallies and he is probably responsible for half of the revenue of Fox News. We’d always joke that Jane had so much money, couldn’t she afford her own My Pillow?”