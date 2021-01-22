Josh Hartnett reveals why he stepped back from Hollywood

Josh Hartnett - who was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the late 90s and early 2000s - has opened up about turning his back on fame.

The 42-year-old actor , who starred in 'Pearl Harbour', 'Black Hawk Down' and 'The Virgin Suicides', stepped back from the limelight after starting a family with his long-term partner Tamsin Egerton.

The actor revealed the reason behind his earthshaking decision to step back from the lifestyle, fame and money that comes with Hollywood.

Hartnett told The Journal: "I don’t know what the possibilities of my life could have been had I chosen different routes, but I will say that in giving in to the allure of Hollywood entirely, I know that I would not have a happy life. I feel very strongly about that."

The actor went on to say: "A lot of people get caught in that trap, but I feel very strongly about friends I’ve known for a long time and my family. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t losing those relationships. Those people make me who I am. I put those concerns ahead of chasing a Hollywood dream."

Josh Hartnett was born in Minnesota but is now based in Surrey, England, with his partner Tamsin Egerton and three children.