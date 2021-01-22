Josh Hartnett reveals why he stepped back from Hollywood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Josh Hartnett - who was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the late 90s and early 2000s - has opened up about turning his back on fame.
The 42-year-old actor , who starred in 'Pearl Harbour', 'Black Hawk Down' and 'The Virgin Suicides', stepped back from the limelight after starting a family with his long-term partner Tamsin Egerton.
The actor revealed the reason behind his earthshaking decision to step back from the lifestyle, fame and money that comes with Hollywood.
Hartnett told The Journal: "I don’t know what the possibilities of my life could have been had I chosen different routes, but I will say that in giving in to the allure of Hollywood entirely, I know that I would not have a happy life. I feel very strongly about that."
The actor went on to say: "A lot of people get caught in that trap, but I feel very strongly about friends I’ve known for a long time and my family. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t losing those relationships. Those people make me who I am. I put those concerns ahead of chasing a Hollywood dream."
Josh Hartnett was born in Minnesota but is now based in Surrey, England, with his partner Tamsin Egerton and three children.