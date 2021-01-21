Prince Charles plans ‘to sack Prince Andrew’ over kingship threats

Prince Charles has been told to “lance Prince Andrew boil” before he ends up effecting his future as the King of England.

This plea to sack Prince Andrew and “lance” him boil has been brought forward by royal commentators.

Recently Charlie Rae, the former Royal Editor of The Sun took to talkRADIO's Mike Graham and explained the extreme threat Prince Andrew poses to his older brother’s future kingship.

Mr. Graham told listeners, "You and I know that if there's an elephant in the room, you can't keep ignoring it. You can't just pretend it isn't there. Anytime he does anything, even if he walks into breakfast with his mother, he must be thinking, 'I hope she doesn't ask me about that thing in America'."

At this point Mr. Rae also chimed in to add, "His brother, the future king, every time he sees him, if he does see him, should know this is a problem that will continue. [Andrew's] now been taken off royal duties, he's very much in the background. But he's still very much a boil on the Royal Family's backside, to be perfectly honest. There's no question about it, and it needs to be lanced."