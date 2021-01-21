Dakota Johnson gets candid about some of her 11 tattoos she 'regrets'

It seems that actress Dakota Johnson is more than just a fan of tattoos as she revealed that she has 11 tattoos on her body.

Speaking on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Fifty Shades of Grey star made it known to the host that she has more than a few pieces inked on her.

However, she playfully claims that she is not a tattoo enthusiast.

"I'm not a tattoo fiend," she said.

"I mean, I have like 11, or 12. I don't know."

Corden replied cheekily that anything "more than eight" indicates that the person is indeed fiend.

"I think that's fiend, you are in the fiend zone. I think 11 is fiend. I think any more than eight is a fiend," Corden said.

"I disagree. It's 2021. That is conservative," she quips back.

The actress went on to sharing a few tattoos on her arms and some "other random ones in other random places".

"That I regret," Johnson said.

The 31-year-old then shared how her father took the news of her first tattoo.

"Because my dad used to say that to me when I was a teenager. And I'd say 'I'm going to do this' and I never did it. And then he also said that if I ever got a tattoo he would disown me," she said.

"How did that work out?" Corden asked.

"Well, I got a tattoo of something that he used to say," Johnson said.

"Very smart," the host remarked.

"But my mom took me to get my first tattoo. She also took me to get my belly button pierced when I was 14, and she also got her belly button pierced. I don't know why I am telling you this," she said.