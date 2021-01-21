close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
January 21, 2021

Rihanna's way of celebrating Joe Biden's presidency leaves Twitter in stitches

Rihanna became the latest celebrity to mark Joe Biden’s presidential term in a special but eyebrow-raising way.

Hours into Biden’s inauguration, the Desperado hit maker took to Twitter to share a photo of herself from her September cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

She was pictured wearing an "end racism by any means necessary" shirt, black briefs and pink heels as she took out two trash bags.

The post was accompanied by the caption "I'm just here to help. #wediditJoe".

Her words left fans in stitches as they were a clear dig at former president Donald Trump.

Take a look:


