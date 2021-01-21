Lady Gaga unveils symbolism behind the dove pin she wore at Biden's swearing in

Lady Gaga donned a statement dove pin while performing the US national anthem at Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga made a stunning appearance with her sartorial choice at the historic inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.



The songstress, who drew comparisons with Hunger Games with a statement dove pin she wore as part of her dress, came forth revealing the symbolism behind her choice of attire.

Stepping out to sing the US national anthem in a giant custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Star is Born actor took to Twitter to decode the meaning of the staggering brooch.



"A dove carrying an olive branch," Gaga wrote. "May we all make peace with each other."



She then articulated her feelings on performing the national anthem at the 'Celebrating America' event.

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor," Gaga said. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."





