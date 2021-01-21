Olivia Wilde reveals major Instagram change following Harry Styles romance rumors

American actress Olivia Wilde has made a major change to her social media dynamic and fans are frenzied.



In light of her rumored romance with Harry Styles, Wilde decided to limit all the comments on her posts to ward off unnecessary hate by netizens.

For those unaware, lately Wilde has been receiving hate from all directions and fans believe this is her way of blocking out the noise.

Earlier in January, sources close to Page Six revealed that Wilde and Styles romantically clicked during their shoot for Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs. The insider admitted at the time that “They’re two fantastic people and everyone is happy for them."