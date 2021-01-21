Queen Elizabeth stopped the filming of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ for a shocking reason

Queen Elizabeth II had unknowingly brought the filming process of Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton to a halt once.



The newly-released show on the streaming giant was once impacted by the sovereign’s hectic schedule as one of the scenes was getting filmed at Lancaster House.

The London property which was once part of the palace complex is often used for formal events for the monarch.

Showrunner and executive producer of Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, recalled the day the Queen “needed the space” and asked the crew to halt the filming.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, he said: "We had very limited time to shoot this scene before Her Majesty (the real one) needed the space @ Lancaster House, London #Bridgerton.”

The scene in question was filmed in a haste with limited time on the clock as the characters of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings can be seen requesting Queen Charlotte for a marriage license.

For the unversed, Queen Charlotte was the wife of King George III and Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-great-grandmother.