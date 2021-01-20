Lady Gaga stuns with her passionate National Anthem performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Video

Lady Gaga enthralled audience as she performed passionate rendition of the US National Anthem to mark the beginning of Biden's term on Wednesday.

Gaga was one of several performance tapped to participate in the day's festivities; others include Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato.

Her stunning performance video went viral on social media, winning hearts of people . The singer received massive applause for her performance as her 's vocals soared through the song to tug the heartstrings of the listeners.

Lady gaga was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a lavish gown and a black long-sleeved top with a cascading red train. The singer also shared words with Biden and Harris prior to grabbing a gold microphone to sing the anthem.