close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga stuns with her passionate National Anthem performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021

Lady Gaga enthralled audience as she performed  passionate rendition of the US National Anthem to mark the beginning of Biden's term on Wednesday. 

Gaga was  one of several performance tapped to participate in the day's festivities; others include Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato.

Her stunning performance video went viral on social media, winning hearts of people . The singer received massive applause for her performance as her  's vocals soared through the song to tug the heartstrings of the listeners.

Lady gaga was looking  drop-dead gorgeous in  a lavish gown and  a black long-sleeved top with a cascading red train. The singer  also shared words  with Biden and Harris prior to grabbing a gold microphone to sing the anthem.

Latest News

More From Entertainment