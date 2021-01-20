close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton's key aide quits Kensington Palace over billion-dollar deal

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021

As per reports, the aide will work as an advisor to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a large army of people, helping them out in everyday matters.

One of their key aides,  Jones has been the communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since April 2019.

A source told the Telegraph, “Christian has really helped them to steer them through their public-facing role during the pandemic.

"He’s helped them to grow in confidence by gently pushing them out of their comfort zone," they added.

As per reports, Jones would remain as an advisor to the royal couple.

Meanwhile, news about his departure from the royal family has come after reports of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reuniting with William and Kate.

Latest News

More From Entertainment