Conspiracy surrounding Princess Diana's biography exposed by close pal

Filmmaker Tom Jennings revealed there was heavy conspiracy surrounding Princess Diana's biography

Princess Diana's biography, penned by Andrew Morton, fell prey to an infamous ploy made as an attempt to derail it, claimed the author's close pal.



According to Morton's friend Tom Jennings, who directed the film based on biography, titled Diana: In Her Own Words, there was heavy conspiracy surrounding it.

Tom Jennings revealed on Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast that there was a series of suspicious events around the time of the publication including Morton’s office being broken into and “ransacked."

Other incidents included a source who provided secret recordings for the tome being run off the road, and “someone [showing] up at the printer pretending to be Morton’s publisher to basically stop the presses.”



Jennings went on to disclose he and Morton are planning to reveal the entire story in an upcoming project.