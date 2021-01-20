close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Taylor Swift came to Gigi Hadid’s rescue as she battled nausea amid pregnancy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid took a trip down memory lane and shared some candid moments from her pregnancy journey.

Turning to Twitter, the fashionista, 25, spilled the beans about her pregnancy struggles, morning sickness and tackling work alongside the big shift in her life.

Speaking about her pregnancy cravings, Hadid revealed how her dear friend singer Taylor Swift had come to her rescue and helped her combat nausea.

Responding to a fan about what foods she loved delving in, Hadid had said: “Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese, triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries. Random.”

"Also arugula salads !!! But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels). Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember,” she added. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment