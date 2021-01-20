Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet to be roped in for ‘Willy Wonka’ prequel

Tom Holland and Timothee Chalamet to be roped in for ‘Willy Wonka’ prequel

Good news for all Roald Dahl fans as a Willy Wonka prequels is officially coming to theaters near you in the near future.

The film, based on the novel by the children’s literary icon is getting another adaption after Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder’s earlier hits from 2005 and 1971 respectively.

The film by Warner Bros has its eyes set on actors Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland for the role of the young chocolate whizz, reported Collider.

As per the report, the film will be released on March 17, 2023.

Apart from that, the film will be getting helmed by Paul King while Harry Potter’s David Heyman will be jumping onboard as the producer.