Who is Tiffany Trump’s fiancé Michael Boulos?

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany announced engagement to Michael Boulos on the last day of her father’s presidency at the White House.

Soon after the official announcement by Tiffany, 27, the netizens were eager to know who is Michael Boulos and why did the First Family chose the last day in The White House to celebrate the occasion.

The couple was first caught dating by paparazzi in January 2018 in London’s upscale Knightsbridge neighbourhood.

Since then they were spotted together at multiple events with the first family, from holidays at Mar-a-Lago to the State of the Union address.





Michael Boulos, 23, is a London-based businessman whose family founded Boulos Enterprises, a conglomerate that does work with vehicles, equipment, retail, and construction worth billions.

According to Vanity Fair, Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, attending what Page Six described as an “elite international school.”

Fashion publication Town & Country has described him as a "scion from a wealthy family overseas" while Vanity Fair reported him as a "billionaire heir."

Until recently, Tiffany, the only child of the US President and his second wife, Marla Maples, was primarily raised by Maples in California.

The CNN reported that she graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020.

There are no reports of what do they plan to do after Trump’s presidency.