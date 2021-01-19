Prince William once got ‘mistook for an intruder’: ‘He was chased by dogs’

Prince William was once for mistaken for an intruder and was reportedly chased around Sandringham estate by a police dog according to reports.

This report was brought forward by PC Jon Chandler. During his interview with The Eastern Daily the retired service man explained, "I had a particularly interesting night when I was walking my dog off the lead around the grounds and he chased after the future king of England.”

"It was late at night and Prince William was walking towards the garages and the dog picked up his scent and went charging after him. He took it in good jest. He was only young then.”

"It could have gone horribly wrong if he was bitten, but fortunately the dog did what it was supposed to do, and just stood back and barked at him. It was a memorable night."

“There have been lots of highs and a few lows, but overall I have enjoyed my career. I have had the opportunity to make a difference - that is the reason I joined in the first place.”