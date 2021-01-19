close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Prince Philip's intense fight with Queen Elizabeth: Duke escapes amid scornful row

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021

Prince Philip's had an intense quarrel with Queen Elizabeth that made him get away from her 

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have seen 73 beautiful years of marriage together.

However, the couple has had their fair share of ups and downs. During one such incident, the Prince had an intense quarrel with the monarch over the surname of their kids.

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary, Before They Were Royal, royal experts Jenny Bond and Dr Kate Williams revealed, "There was a big row about it and Philip lost the argument. The Queen decreed that her children would be part of the house of Windsor."

"During the row, he said ‘what kind of man am I?’ It was very hurtful to him. I think he really felt if he gave up his religion, his name, his nationality then the actual reward would be that he got to be Philip the House of Mountbatten.

"And not having that made him feel very excluded and humiliated. It was a very difficult moment for him," Williams said.

