Ind vs Aus: India on top of ICC Test ranking after beating Australia in Gabba

India´s batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021.-AFP

BRISBANE: Indian clinched top Test ranking on Tuesday when they beat Australia - their first defeat at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1988.

Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

"India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings," tweeted the International Cricket Council (ICC). "Australia slip to No.3."



