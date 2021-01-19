close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Karachi's fire brigade helpline restored after 12 hours

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021
Fire Brigade officials in Karachi. Photo: INP
  • Fire brigade officials said that the helpline was unavailable for 12 hours due to some technical glitch.
  • The complaint about the helpline malfunction was registered with the authorities yesterday, officials added.

After 12 long hours, the Karachi Fire Department helpline and the landline numbers of the Central Control Office have been restored, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The officials had said that the helpline was unavailable for 12 hours due to some technical glitch.

The complaint about the helpline malfunction was registered with the authorities yesterday, the officials added.

During the period, citizens had no contact with the Fire Brigade Department and in case of emergency there could be a major disaster.

