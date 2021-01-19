Karachi's fire brigade helpline restored after 12 hours

Fire Brigade officials in Karachi. Photo: INP

Fire brigade officials said that the helpline was unavailable for 12 hours due to some technical glitch.



The complaint about the helpline malfunction was registered with the authorities yesterday, officials added.



After 12 long hours, the Karachi Fire Department helpline and the landline numbers of the Central Control Office have been restored, Geo News reported Tuesday.

During the period, citizens had no contact with the Fire Brigade Department and in case of emergency there could be a major disaster.