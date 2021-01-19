close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson evaluates Hollywood career: ‘Talentless’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson had a low-key career in Hollywood as a producer and talent manager.

And while assessing his own capabilities, the Duchess of Sussex’s former partner had a brutal take about his career choices.

According to the book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Trevor had once admitted that he and Meghan were both trying to make it big in Hollywood.

And while Trevor had wanted to direct as well, he had doubts about his capabilities.

“I realised you needed talent to do that, so that was out of the window,” he said.

He went on to produce a number of films including Robert Pattinson-starrer, Remember Me.

His ex-wife on the other hand, got her breakthrough role in Suits before she met Prince Harry and her life took a 360 degree turn.

