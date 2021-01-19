Ana de Armas flaunts her new look amid split from Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas showed off her drastic look with new haircut amid reports of split from her beau Ben Affleck.

The 32-year-old actress, who has reportedly split from Ben Affleck and moved to her native Cuba, appeared in a video message for her friend Claudia Muma on January 17.

In the video, Ana was looking drastic with her new haircut, sporting a white T-shirt and gold jewelry. She also dyed her locks in a darker shade of brown.

Fans were quick to pick up on the new look, with some speculating that the transformation must be because she's newly single.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, who spent much of 2020 together, have 'mutually' and 'completely amicably' decided to end their romantic journey.



On Monday, It was reported that the ex-lovebirds have separated their ways after a one year of heir romantic journey.

According to reports, Ana doesn't want to be based in LA, while Ben has to remain based in LA for his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck first met on the set of Deep Water in November 2019 and jetted off on a romantic vacation to actress's native Cuba in March 2020.