'The Marksman': 'Vikings' star excited after her film rules over US box

“The Marksman” starring Liam Neeson has debuted at No. 1 with $3.2 million in ticket sales.

The film also stars Katheryn Winnick, who portrayed Lagertha in historical TV show "Vikings".

Winnick took to Instagram and shared a new article published in Variety.

"Box Office: Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' Ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' Reign," read the headline shared by the actress.

She expressed her excitement in the caption that read "#1 Movie."