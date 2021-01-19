close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Mufti Qavi assaulted by Hareem Shah over 'inappropriate comments'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021

A  video of TikToker Hareem Shah slapping Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi has gone viral on social media. 

In the video, the Mufti can be seen sitting on a bed, engrossed into mobile phone, when a woman, dressed in red, startles him by slapping him across the face.

Hareem Shah confirmed to Samaa TV that  she was the woman in the red dress. She claimed slapping Mufti Qavi over inappropriate comments to her and her friend. “I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be rapes in Pakistan.”

On the other hand, Mufti told Geo News that he  was unaware why Shah slapped him. He said he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she [Shah] suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left.”


