Dr Dre makes his way to the studio after brain aneurysm recovery

Dr Dre can be seen surrounded by a group of artists at a music studio, looking hale and hearty

Dr Dre is back at creating some great music after getting released from the hospital last week.



The music icon, who suffered brain aneurysm, was hospitalised under critical care for two weeks.

In an Instagram post uploaded by celebrity record producer Focus, Dre can be seen at a music studio.

He is surrounded by a group of artists, looking hale and hearty.

The Instagram post comes a day after rapper Ice T informed fans Dr Dre will be discharged from the hospital very soon.

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice T tweeted to his 1.8 million Twitter followers on Friday.