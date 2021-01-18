Hailey Bieber to start a family soon with Justin?

Hailey Bieber seems to start his family as she is seen enjoying sweet moments with her older sister Alaia Baldwin's five-month-old baby Iris in a series of new snaps.



In the footage she shared on Instagram Story, the Justin Bieber's darling can be seen practicing the activities of a mom as she cradles and sings to her niece.

The 24-year-old supermodel also gave her niece a nickname 'little pickle', and filmed herself crooning a song from her childhood.



'Nana used to sing this to me as a baby,' Hailey captioned photo of herself.

The Vogue cover girl's fans liked the post and thought as their beloved star has decided to expend her family with her singer husband Justin Bieber.

In the pictures, she is seen with big smile on her face while enjoying with a little baby, who donned a matching set with a cute pattern.

Hailey Bieber also put on stylish display as she flaunted her gym-honed abs in a tiny white sports top and a pair of high-waisted jeans.