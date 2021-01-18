close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Hailey Bieber to start a family soon with Justin?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021

Hailey Bieber seems to start his family as she  is seen enjoying sweet moments with her older sister Alaia Baldwin's five-month-old baby Iris in a series of new snaps.

In the footage she shared on  Instagram Story, the  Justin Bieber's darling can be seen  practicing the  activities of a mom as she cradles and sings  to  her niece.

The 24-year-old supermodel also gave her niece a nickname 'little pickle', and filmed herself crooning a song from her childhood.

'Nana used to sing this to me as a baby,'  Hailey captioned photo of herself.

The Vogue cover girl's fans liked the post and thought as their beloved star has  decided to expend her family with her singer husband Justin Bieber.

 In the pictures, she is seen with big smile on her face while enjoying with a little baby, who donned a matching set with a cute pattern.

Hailey Bieber also put on stylish display  as she flaunted  her gym-honed abs in a tiny white sports top and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

