Kate Winslet’s son Bear aims to become an ‘actress’: ‘? It made me laugh’

Award winning actress Kate Winslet recently made a candid quip regarding her son Bear’s desire to become an ‘actress’.

The star shed light on her son’s interest within acting during one of her appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

There she was quoted saying, "The other day my son was very funny. He turned to me and said, 'Mom, I've got a confession to make’. He was very serious."

At the time "He said, 'I'm just gonna come out with it. I'm just gonna say it,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god the drama.' He looks at me and says, 'I want to be an actress’.”

“[I started laughing and he said] ‘It's not funny, I want to be an actress. Sign me up.’ What do you do with that, honestly? It's hilarious, it made me laugh.”