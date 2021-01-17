Prince William in trouble if Prince Harry ‘takes ownership’ of Diana’s brand: report

Experts believe Prince William may face struggles when attempting to forward his charities in case Prince Harry also decides to go the same route and claim “ownership of Diana’s legacy.”



This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Duncan Larcombe. During his interview with True Royalty TV's Royal Beat, he touched upon the potential impact of Princess Diana’s legacy and how it might end up getting stretched from both ends in case both brothers wish to take ownership.

Mr. Larcombe claimed, “I think William will be concerned with that…Harry trying to take ownership of the Diana Legacy will be a problem.”

He even suggested that the Sussexes need to choose a cause close to Diana’s heart if they wish to bend fences with the royal family.

“Harry doing mental health, Harry doing conservation, these are the issues that William and Kate want to do - that’s where I predict tensions. Heads Together was also Kate’s Idea. Because there is money involved, it isn’t a charitable thing.'