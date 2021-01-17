Prince William, Kate Middleton to have a ‘furious clash’ with Harry, Meghan Markle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s forthcoming reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not be as cordial as some may be anticipating.
A royal expert has suggested that the Duke of Cambridge could have a furious clash with his little brother and sister-in-law for putting their focus on their future work that involves causes that they worked on together once.
Speaking to True Royalty TV, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "I think William will be concerned with that … Harry trying to take ownership of the Diana Legacy will be a problem.”
"But also Harry doing mental health, Harry doing conservation, these are the issues that William and Kate want to do - that’s where I predict tensions. Heads Together was also Kate’s Idea."
Russell Myers, fellow royal commentator, also joined the discourse and said: "They're earning money from doing that so if they do have mental health podcasts, if they're going to have a series with Oprah Winfrey that they get paid millions of dollars for, that is the real issue."