Liv Tyler reveals she was left bedridden for 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

US actress Liv Tyler has revealed that she was left bedridden for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 on new year’s eve day.



Sharing a sweet photo with her kids, the Hollywood actress said “Reunited with my loves ... what a wild 2 weeks. Im such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and i feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.”

She informed her fans, saying “I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year’s Eve day. I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative.”

“There are so many strange elements to this sickness. It effects everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma @realbebebuell called it but It floored me for 10 days in my bed.”



“There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too.”

“I missed My babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what’s on the other side. What to get better for. I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this,” Tyler said and added “Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience.”