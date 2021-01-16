Kate Winslet recalls how British press was ‘unkind’ to her after ‘Titanic’

Hollywood star Kate Winslet has opened up about getting bullied in the industry after the release of her film, Titanic.



During a chat on the latest episode of WTF With Marc Maron, the Sense and Sensibility actor revealed why she recoiled from fame following her breakout role as Rose in Titanic.

"I think I went into self-protective mode right away,” she recalled.

"... It was cars and cars of British photographers who were photographing me going and buying a pint of milk and a newspaper. That was just weird. It was like night and day from one day to the next,” she went on to say.

She went on to reveal that she was "subject to quite a lot of personal physical scrutiny, and criticized quite a lot."

"The British press were actually quite unkind to me. I felt quite bullied, if I'm honest. I remember just thinking, 'OK, well, this is horrible and I hope it passes.' And it did definitely pass, but it also made me realize that if that's what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, thank you. No, definitely not."

"I was still learning how to act. I'd only been doing it since I was 17. And so I still felt like I wasn't really ready to do lots of big Hollywood jobs. It was a huge responsibility. I didn't want to make mistakes. I didn't want to blow it. I wanted to be in it for the long game,” she said.

She further noted that she "did strategically try and find smaller things" so she could "understand the craft a bit better and also understand myself a bit better, and maintain some degree of privacy and dignity."