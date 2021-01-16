Prince Harry's pal Tom Bradby makes new revelations about Duke's 'Heartbreak' over Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend Tom Bradby opened up about their exit from royal life following his candid 2019 documentary on their African tour.



The Duke of Sussex is "heartbroken by the situation" with the royals, according to ITV's Tom Bradby, who interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their tour of Africa in 2019.



The news anchor, who toured southern Africa with the royal couple for their emotional documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey', revealed: "It was a very psychologically complex project because they were clearly in a difficult position and weren't feeling great and I realized the extent of that the more I was there."



When asked if he thinks Harry and Meghan seem any happier since they moved to US, Bradby responded: "I think they are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by. "



The anchor opened up to Alan Titchmarsh on this Sunday's episode of Love Your Weekend, saying: "I think he [Harry] is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true."

He continued: "The situation with the family clearly isn't ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all. I think the whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend, who is also a journalist and author, concluded: "You have got to remember this isn't just a family, it's a firm. They are in the business of public service on a very elevated, exposed platform and to some extent, they are all locked in it together. "

