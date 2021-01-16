close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2021

Lisa Kudrow leaves 'Friends' fans disappointed in latest interview

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 16, 2021

Lisa Kudrow left her fans disappointed with her latest interview in which she discussed the much-anticipated "Friends" reunion.

Speaking on Rob Lowe’s podcast,Lisa said, “I pre-shot something for it already so we’re definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something.”

She revealed“It is not a reboot, it is not like a scripted thing, we are not portraying our characters.

The actress, who played Phoebe Buffay, “It is us getting together, which just doesn’t happen and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”

Lisa confirmed she has already filmed “a little something” for the reunion and let fans in on what we can expect.

Other members of the reunion include, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment