Stephen Bear taken into custody for disclosing photos without consent of his ex Georgia Harrison

Stephen Bear has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of disclosing private photographs or films without consent.

The 31-year star, who moved to Dubai late last year, was taken into custody when he was returning to the UK on Friday to celebrate his birthday. He's being questioned by police for his alleged involvement in the offence.

According to reports, he has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of private photographs with intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer.

The reality star was taken into custody for allegedly filming scenes with his ex-girlfriend and Love Islander Georgia Harrison without her knowledge.

Georgia Harrison has begged fans for 'evidence against Stephen Bear' over secret tape.

The actor shot to fame as a reality TV star, appearing in the 2011 series of Shipwrecked. He went on to make a career out of reality shows, going on to star in MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2015 and in 2016.

Stephen Bear has appeared on TV with projects including 'Celebs Go Dating', 'Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby' and 'The Challenge'.