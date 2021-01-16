close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
Entertainment

January 16, 2021

Jennifer Aniston reaches 36 million followers on Instagram

Sat, Jan 16, 2021

Jennifer Aniston has reached 36 million followers on Instagram more than a year after the "Friends" star joined the Facebook-owned app.

Aniston, who follows 468 people on Instagram, has shared 45 posts on the platform.


The actress is followed by Hollywood stars, musicians, sports celebrities and millions of fans from across the world.

Her first post on Instagram which was selfie her "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry was liked by more than 10 million people.


