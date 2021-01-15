Kim Kardashian pens down heartfelt birthday note for daughter Chicago as she turns three

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned down heartfelt birthday note for daughter ‘princess’ Chicago, who turned three on Friday.



Sharing throwback photos and video snippets of Chicago, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “My Chi Chi princess today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!”

“You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy,” she said and added “I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today!”



“Happy Birthday Chicago,” Kim Kardashian further wrote.

Kim Kardashian shares two daughters North, 7 and Chicago, 3 as well as sons Saint, 5 and Psalm, 1 with husband US rapper Kanye West.

She is reportedly concerned about the well being of her children following a potential split from Kanye West.