close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Here's the schedule, timings for Pak vs SA Test, T20I series

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021
Pakistani batsman Muhammad Hafeez hitting a shot in a match versus South Africa. — AFP/File

Pakistan and South Africa are set to face each other in a Test and T20I series with the Proteas' tour to Pakistan coming after a long break of 13 years.

The last time the South African team toured Pakistan was in 2007 when the Proteas won the Karachi Test by 160 runs to clinch the series 1-0 — and now they will play two Tests and three T20I matches against the Men In Green.

The Quinton de Kock-led unit is set to reach Pakistan on Saturday (tomorrow) through a chartered flight, after which they will undergo COVID-19 tests and be quarantined.

Here is the schedule for the Test series:

MatchDateVenueTime
1st TestJan 26-30NSK, Karachi10am PST
2nd TestFeb 4-8Rawalpindi Satdium10am PST

Pakistan and South Africa's squad for the Test series:

Babar Azam (Captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

Quinton de Kock (Captain) Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.

Here is the schedule for the T20I series:

MatchDateVenueTime
1st T20IFeb 11Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore3:30pm PST
2nd T20IFeb 13Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 
3:30pm PST
3rd T20IFeb 14Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 
3:30pm PST

Latest News

More From Sports